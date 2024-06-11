Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some online platforms are starting to measure ‘student engagement’ at school. Here’s what you need to know

By Chris Zomer, Associate Research Fellow at the Centre of the Digital Child, Deakin University
Measuring student engagement through online platforms may sound like a good idea. But we need a much clearer understanding of what we are actually measuring here.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
