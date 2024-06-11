Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The states want a bigger say in skilled migration – but doing that actually leaves them worse off

By Brendan Coates, Program Director, Economic Policy, Grattan Institute
Trent Wiltshire, Deputy Program Director, Migration and Labour Markets, Grattan Institute
State and territory governments have long wanted a bigger say in Australia’s migration system. But our latest report shows states would actually be better off if the federal government no longer allowed them to nominate which skilled migrants they want.

Migrants selected by state governments for state and regional points-tested visas work in less-skilled jobs, and earn less over their lifetimes than other skilled migrants.

In the 2024–25 planned permanent intake, state…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
