Human Rights Observatory

Extreme heat is a killer for outdoor sporting events – let’s plan properly to keep everyone safe

By Hannah Mason, Research assistant in Public Health, Medical, and Veterinary Sciences, James Cook University
Amy Peden, NHMRC Research Fellow, School of Population Health & co-founder UNSW Beach Safety Research Group, UNSW Sydney
Anthony Leicht, Professor in Exercise Science, James Cook University
Jemma King, Lecturer, Public Health, James Cook University
Richard Franklin, Professor of Public Health, James Cook University
Here’s how to reduce heat-related health risks during major sporting events, from the Summer Olympics to test cricket. Athletes, officials, spectators and volunteers all need to take responsibility.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
