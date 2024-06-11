Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How game worlds are helping health-care workers practise compassionate clinical responses

By David Chandross, Contract Lecturer in Digital Media, Toronto Metropolitan University
Raquel Meyer, Adjunct lecturer, Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, University of Toronto
A game world is a fantasy universe based on a story and a theme.

In learning contexts, such as in schools or professional continuing education, game worlds permit us to teach complex subjects in an engaging way by rehearsing competencies and roles in a fictional narrative.

But games also invite game users into contemplation. In the work of some researchers, contemplative learning is learning that enables deeper engagement by including elements from the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
