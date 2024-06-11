Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thai Rights Commission Links Officials to ‘Disappearance’ of 9 Exiles

By Human Rights Watch
Thailand’s National Human Rights Commission on June 10 boldly entered uncharted waters by accusing state officials of the enforced disappearance of nine exiled Thai activists in neighboring countries. Click to expand Image Sitanun Satsaksit holds a portrait of her brother, Wanchalearm, who was forcibly disappeared while living in exile in Cambodia on June 4, 2020.  © 2021 Mirror Foundation  Under the military rule of Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha, who took power following a coup in May 2014, Thai authorities aggressively pursued exiled critics of the monarchy who had fled to Laos,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From AI to war zones, UN hosts largest global meeting on disability issues
~ 400 million under-fives regularly experience violent discipline at home
~ Lib Dems are right to put arts education at the heart of their plans for culture
~ Why spending time and money creating TikToks probably won’t pay off for Labour and Conservatives
~ When mice with Alzheimer’s inhaled menthol, their cognitive abilities improved
~ Lib Dem proposals take social care reform seriously – but doubts remain over how they’d pay for it
~ If D-day ceremony aimed to send Putin a message about fighting tyranny, Ukraine’s allies should have paid more attention to history
~ Why you might struggle to find this year’s International Booker winner in UK libraries – and why publishing suffers as a result
~ African elephants address one another with name-like calls − similar to humans
~ Playful young male dolphins grow up to have more offspring
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter