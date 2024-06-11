Senegal’s remote Bassari people talk about climate change, and how their local knowledge is key to coping strategies
By Anna Porcuna-Ferrer, Researcher, Cirad
Laura Calvet-Mir, Researcher: Institut Metropoli, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Victoria Reyes-García, Research Professor, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
The remote Bassari community, located between Senegal and Guinea, experiences climate change as one of many changes. They are best placed to come up with solutions that work for them.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 11, 2024