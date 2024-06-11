Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Liberal Democrats are right to put arts education at heart of their plans for culture

By Simon John James, Professor in the Department of English Studies, Durham University
With the cost of living, taxation and, in the last few days, D-day commemoration, commanding the lion’s share of campaign attention, little has yet been paid to the parties’ plans for the arts and cultural sector this general election. Pleasingly, however, the Liberal Democrat (Lib Dems) manifesto (the first to launch) devotes one of its 22 sections to “culture, media and sport”.

Details are somewhat vague at this early stage, but one thing they make a commitment to is maintaining free access to museums and galleries and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
