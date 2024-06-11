Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How 14 years of Conservative rule has made council bankruptcy commonplace

By Mia Gray, Professor of Economic Geography, University of Cambridge
Anna Barford, Research Fellow in Geography, University of Cambridge
Austerity Britain has translated into worse lives for many people: tougher working conditions, minimal statutory services and a retraction of the local state at a time when people need it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 8 fun questions about The Conversation
~ Surging property prices: When will Europe’s cities become affordable again?
~ Our reliable election forecast model predicts British Conservatives will lose big
~ Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership style didn’t impress voters – but seeking consensus may be what South Africa’s unity government needs
~ Africa’s freeports should boost trade and foreign exchange earnings – but evidence is thin
~ Girls usually read better than boys. Why this isn’t the case in some African countries
~ Senegal’s remote Bassari people talk about climate change, and how their local knowledge is key to coping strategies
~ The Liberal Democrats are right to put arts education at heart of their plans for culture
~ It’s getting more expensive to hold elections – and we don’t know enough about how the money is spent
~ The last ozone-layer damaging chemicals to be phased out are finally falling in the atmosphere
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter