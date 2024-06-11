Tolerance.ca
Why muscle tears happen – and what you can do to prevent them

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Muscles are biological powerhouses, capable of truly incredible feats. You only need to look at the world’s strongest man, capable of dead lifting over 500kg, to see what they can accomplish.

While our muscles are capable of performing monumental tasks, asking them to do this can raise the risk of them tearing. Watch any episode of World’s Strongest Man, and you’ll see what I mean.

But it isn't just strongmen and powerlifters…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
