Human Rights Observatory

Fish and chips on Mars: our research shows how colonists could produce their own food

By Benz Kotzen, Professor of Landscape Architecture and Nature Based Solutions, University of Greenwich
Humans can’t help being fascinated by space. And that interest seems to be making the possibility of moving humanity to another planet, like Mars or the Moon, more distinct, with Nasa hoping to set up colonies in the next few decades.

But these missions will only be viable if astronauts can produce their own food. To colonise Mars, settlers will have to grow their own food in systems that are as close to self-perpetuating as possible, with little or no input from Earth once these systems have been established. This…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
