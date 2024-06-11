Losing winter ice is changing the Great Lakes food web – here’s how light is shaping life underwater
By Steven Wilhelm, Professor of Microbiology, University of Tennessee
Brittany Zepernick, Postdoctoral Researcher in Microbiology, University of Tennessee
Robert Michael McKay, Director and Professor, Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research, University of Windsor
In winter 2023-24, the Great Lakes’ ice cover was near record lows, peaking at just 16%. Researchers explain how diminishing ice could have consequences for fisheries, and how species are evolving.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 11, 2024