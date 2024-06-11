Are older adults more vulnerable to scams? What psychologists have learned about who’s most susceptible, and when
By Natalie C. Ebner, Professor of Psychology, University of Florida
Didem Pehlivanoglu, Postdoctoral Researcher, Psychology, University of Florida
About 1 in 6 Americans are age 65 or older, and that percentage is projected to grow. Older adults often hold positions of power, have retirement savings accumulated over the course of their lifetimes, and make important financial and health-related decisions – all of which makes them attractive targets for financial exploitation.
In 2021, there were more than 90,000 older victims…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 11, 2024