Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

PFAS are toxic ‘forever chemicals’ that linger in our air, water, soil and bodies – here’s how to keep them out of your drinking water

By Jessica Ray, Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering, University of Washington
Close to half of America’s tap water contains PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. These “forever chemicals” are in thousands of products, from clothing and cosmetics to cleaning products, and are linked to cancers, liver damage, high cholesterol and asthma.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UPDATING LIVE: From AI to war zones, UN hosts largest global meeting on disability issues
~ Queenie is a rejection of the ‘strong Black woman’ stereotype – and a celebration of ‘messy’ quarter life
~ Why muscle tears happen – and what you can do to prevent them
~ Why UK government policies have failed to recruit enough teachers for years
~ Spies are not who you think they are
~ Fish and chips on Mars: our research shows how colonists could produce their own food
~ Google’s use of AI to power search shows its problematic approach to organizing information
~ Complaints are different when customers think a company cares
~ Coral reef recovery could get a boost from an unlikely source: Sea cucumbers, the janitors of the seafloor
~ Losing winter ice is changing the Great Lakes food web – here’s how light is shaping life underwater
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS