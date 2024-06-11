Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Summertime can be germy: A microbiologist explains how to avoid getting sick at the barbecue, in the pool or on the trail

By Bill Sullivan, Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology, Indiana University
Common summer activities can expose you to a host of infectious diseases. But there are simple steps you can take to protect yourself from pathogens ranging from E. coli to T. gondii.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
