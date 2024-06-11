Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How reciting the Pledge of Allegiance became a sacred, patriotic ritual

By Thomas S. Bremer, Professor Emeritus of Religious Studies, Rhodes College
On Flag Day, a historian of religions in America explains how Pledge of Allegiance, which honors the American flag, is part of American civil religion.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
