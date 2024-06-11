Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

United States:  Social media companies’ removal of abortion-related content may hinder access to accurate health information

By Amnesty International
Removal of abortion-related content on social media platforms with inadequate or unclear justification can contribute to the increasing challenges in accessing abortion care and threatens the right to health and bodily autonomy, according to a new briefing from Amnesty International. In Obstacles to Autonomy: Post-Roe Removal of Abortion Information Online, Amnesty International reveals that social […] The post United States:  Social media companies’ removal of abortion-related content may hinder access to accurate health information appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UPDATING LIVE: From AI to war zones, UN hosts largest global meeting on disability issues
~ Queenie is a rejection of the ‘strong Black woman’ stereotype – and a celebration of ‘messy’ quarter life
~ Why muscle tears happen – and what you can do to prevent them
~ Why UK government policies have failed to recruit enough teachers for years
~ Spies are not who you think they are
~ Fish and chips on Mars: our research shows how colonists could produce their own food
~ Google’s use of AI to power search shows its problematic approach to organizing information
~ Complaints are different when customers think a company cares
~ Coral reef recovery could get a boost from an unlikely source: Sea cucumbers, the janitors of the seafloor
~ Losing winter ice is changing the Great Lakes food web – here’s how light is shaping life underwater
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter