Human Rights Observatory

UN Expert Slams Taliban Crimes Against Afghan Women, Girls

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghan women hold placards demanding their right to education, in Mazar-i-Sharif on June 26, 2023. © 2023 Atif Aryan/AFP via Getty Images On June 18, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, will present to the UN Human Rights Council his latest report, which powerfully calls for the Taliban to be held accountable for their crimes against women and girls. The report, issued today, examines the Taliban’s “institutionalized system of discrimination, segregation, disrespect for human dignity and exclusion of women and girls.”The…


© Human Rights Watch -
