Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s new about the latest UN ceasefire resolution for Gaza, and will it have any better chance of success?

By Marika Sosnowski, Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Arguably, the more specific and detailed terms of this resolution is a positive compared to previous resolutions, but actions speak louder than words.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ There are ‘forever chemicals’ in our drinking water. Should standards change to protect our health?
~ Dutton won’t announce medium term emissions targets before election – Albanese says that’s walking out of Paris
~ Peter Dutton’s latest salvo on Australia’s emissions suggests our climate wars are far from over
~ Not quite an introvert or an extrovert? Maybe you’re an ambivert
~ Not quite an introvert or an extravert? Maybe you’re an ambivert
~ Boot camps for young offenders are back – the psychological evidence they don’t work never went away
~ How to buy a home: 7 tips for negotiating like a pro
~ Beware of ‘tax hacks’ to maximise your return this year. The tax office is taking a close look at incorrect claims
~ NDIS fraud is more than ‘growing pains’ – how fundamental flaws in the scheme should be addressed
~ Tech solutions to limit kids’ access to social media are fraught with problems, including privacy risks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter