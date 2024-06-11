Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not quite an introvert or an extravert? Maybe you’re an ambivert

By Peta Stapleton, Associate Professor in Psychology, Bond University
What if you’re neither an introvert or extrovert – or you’re a bit of both? Another category might fit better: ambiverts. They’re the middle of the spectrum and are also called ‘social introverts’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peter Dutton’s latest salvo on Australia’s emissions suggests our climate wars are far from over
~ What’s new about the latest UN ceasefire resolution for Gaza, and will it have any better chance of success?
~ Not quite an introvert or an extrovert? Maybe you’re an ambivert
~ Boot camps for young offenders are back – the psychological evidence they don’t work never went away
~ How to buy a home: 7 tips for negotiating like a pro
~ Beware of ‘tax hacks’ to maximise your return this year. The tax office is taking a close look at incorrect claims
~ NDIS fraud is more than ‘growing pains’ – how fundamental flaws in the scheme should be addressed
~ Tech solutions to limit kids’ access to social media are fraught with problems, including privacy risks
~ Khin Myint lost his sister to chronic illness. Were trauma and Australian racism the real culprits?
~ India: New Government Should Refocus on Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter