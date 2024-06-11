Boot camps for young offenders are back – the psychological evidence they don’t work never went away
By Simon Davies, Lecturer in Forensic Psychology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Clare-Ann Fortune, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Forensic Psychology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Karen Salmon, Professor of Psychology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Linda Fatialofa, PhD Candidate in Forensic Psychology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Evidence shows the links between punishment, discipline and behaviour change are weak at best. Good rehabilitation has a therapeutic focus – but this is less popular with politicians and the public.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 10, 2024