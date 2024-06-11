Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
India: New Government Should Refocus on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Narendra Modi takes oath as the prime minister of India at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, June 9, 2024. © 2024 Manish Swarup/AP Photo (New York) – India’s new government should reverse laws and policies that discriminate against religious minorities and other vulnerable populations and end the crackdown on civil society and the media, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi was sworn in as prime minister on June 9, 2024.The newly formed Indian government should adopt an agenda that actively promotes and protects human…


© Human Rights Watch -
