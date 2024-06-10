Weakening or collapse of a major Atlantic current has disrupted NZ’s climate in the past – and could do so again
By Shaun Eaves, Senior Lecturer in Physical Geography, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Andrew Mackintosh, Professor & Head, School of Earth Atmosphere and Environment; expert on glaciers and ice sheets, Monash University
Helen Bostock, Associate Professor , The University of Queensland
Joel Pedro, Honorary Research Fellow, Antarctic Climate & Ecosystems CRC, University of Tasmania
Earth’s climate system is connected across hemispheres. When the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation weakens and Europe cools, warming in New Zealand and southern mid-latitudes accelerates.
- Monday, June 10, 2024