In 1614, a mother of eight put on a play about her cheating neighbour. The scandalous story changes what we know about women in theatre
By David McInnis, Professor of Shakespeare and Early Modern Drama, The University of Melbourne
Matthew Steggle, Professor of Early Modern English Literature, University of Bristol
Misha Teramura, Assistant Professor of English, University of Toronto
Only a handful of plays written by women in the early modern period have survived. But the accounts of Alice Mustian’s raunchy stage show shed light on a surprising playwright and impresario.
- Monday, June 10, 2024