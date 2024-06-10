Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Repatriated Angolan Children Face Precarious Conditions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children collecting water in Cunene province, Oncocua, Angola, July 14, 2018. © 2018 Eric Lafforgue/Art In All Of Us/Corbis via Getty Images Namibian authorities are repatriating Angolans, including dozens of children—many unaccompanied—who were found begging or selling wooden artifacts in Namibia’s cities and towns. Many of the children are from Angola’s southern Cunene, Huila, and Namibe provinces, where the worst drought in four decades has caused severe food shortages and livestock deaths. Over the years, thousands have fled the region and crossed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
