Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deepfakes threaten upcoming elections, but ‘responsible AI’ could help filter them out before they reach us

By Shweta Singh, Assistant Professor, Information Systems and Management, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Earlier this year, thousands of Democrat voters in New Hampshire received a telephone call ahead of the state primary, urging them to stay home rather than vote.

The call supposedly came from none other than President Joe Biden. But the message was a “deepfake”. This term covers videos, pictures, or audio made with artificial intelligence (AI) to appear real, when they are not.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
