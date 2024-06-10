Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why India didn’t have the ‘climate election’ it needed, even amid a lethal heatwave

By Satish Kumar, Research Fellow, The Senator George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice, Queen's University Belfast
The recent Indian election saw prime minister Narendra Modi re-elected for a third consecutive term, although his party, the BJP, failed to secure a majority in the lower house of parliament.

This election season was characterised by severe heatwaves, which have already killed at least 200 people and are likely to happen many…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Youth in Haiti remain optimistic amid worsening instability
~ EU elections: far-right parties surge, but less than had been expected
~ Murky details: Why the federal government must divulge which MPs conspired with foreign powers
~ Weakening or collapse of a major Atlantic current has disrupted NZ’s climate in the past – and could do so again
~ Investors have bid against each other to buy Australia’s first green bond. Here’s why that’s a great sign
~ Prodigy’s personal mythology: Remembering the ‘fallen angel’ of Mobb Deep
~ In 1614, a mother of eight put on a play about her cheating neighbour. The scandalous story changes what we know about women in theatre
~ ‘Screaming, chanting, struggling teenagers’: the enduring legacy of the Beatles tour of Australia, 60 years on
~ We have a moral responsibility to help low-income nations restore coral reefs
~ What’s the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter