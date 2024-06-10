Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘I feel more like a professional gambler’: British farmers reveal their twin struggles with climate change and mental health

By John Whitton, Professor of Environmental Social Science, University of Central Lancashire
Climate change has made the UK wetter, and farmers have paid the price.

Winter 2023 was one of the wettest on record. The results were clear for all to see during the first half of 2024: soil washed of its nutrients, crops bogged down in waterlogged fields, and livestock sick with waterborne illnesses.

The adverse conditions meant farmers had to delay planting and harvesting. Production of the most common British crops…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Youth in Haiti remain optimistic amid worsening instability
~ EU elections: far-right parties surge, but less than had been expected
~ Murky details: Why the federal government must divulge which MPs conspired with foreign powers
~ Weakening or collapse of a major Atlantic current has disrupted NZ’s climate in the past – and could do so again
~ Investors have bid against each other to buy Australia’s first green bond. Here’s why that’s a great sign
~ Prodigy’s personal mythology: Remembering the ‘fallen angel’ of Mobb Deep
~ In 1614, a mother of eight put on a play about her cheating neighbour. The scandalous story changes what we know about women in theatre
~ ‘Screaming, chanting, struggling teenagers’: the enduring legacy of the Beatles tour of Australia, 60 years on
~ We have a moral responsibility to help low-income nations restore coral reefs
~ What’s the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter