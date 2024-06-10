Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Singapore Stone’s carvings have been undeciphered for centuries – now we’re trying to crack the puzzle

By Francesco Perono Cacciafoco, Associate Professor in Linguistics, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University
Despite its name, this sandstone slab is not a simple stone. It was once part of a monument, an ancient epigraph measuring three by three metres carrying about 50 lines of text.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Youth in Haiti remain optimistic amid worsening instability
~ EU elections: far-right parties surge, but less than had been expected
~ Murky details: Why the federal government must divulge which MPs conspired with foreign powers
~ Weakening or collapse of a major Atlantic current has disrupted NZ’s climate in the past – and could do so again
~ Investors have bid against each other to buy Australia’s first green bond. Here’s why that’s a great sign
~ Prodigy’s personal mythology: Remembering the ‘fallen angel’ of Mobb Deep
~ In 1614, a mother of eight put on a play about her cheating neighbour. The scandalous story changes what we know about women in theatre
~ ‘Screaming, chanting, struggling teenagers’: the enduring legacy of the Beatles tour of Australia, 60 years on
~ We have a moral responsibility to help low-income nations restore coral reefs
~ What’s the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter