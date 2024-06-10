Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In France and Germany, politics – not nationality – dictate energy preferences

By Marie-Charlotte Guetlein, Professeur d’économie, Grenoble École de Management (GEM)
Carine Sebi, Professeure associée et coordinatrice de la chaire « Energy for Society », Grenoble École de Management (GEM)
Corinne Faure, Professor of Marketing, Grenoble École de Management (GEM)
Daniel Sloot, Deputy Director of the French-German Institute for Environmental Research, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
Dilana Rauch, Research associate at the Institute for Industrial Production, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
Joachim Schleich, Professor of Energy Economics, Grenoble École de Management (GEM)
The two countries have a history of quarrels on energy, in particular in relation to nuclear power. Yet a recent survey reveals much common ground on which to build future energy partnerships.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
