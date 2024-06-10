Charlotte Delbo and the women of Convoy 31000: how researching their stories led me to a forgotten subcamp and Nazi lies in the Auschwitz archive
By Kate Ferry-Swainson, PhD Researcher, Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures and Holocaust Research Institute, Royal Holloway University of London
On the trail of Convoy 31000 – the only transport to Auschwitz-Birkenau that was made up entirely of women deported from France for political activities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 10, 2024