Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s unity government: 5 parties that need to find common ground

By Joleen Steyn Kotze, Chief Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at the Human Science Research Council and a Research Fellow Centre for African Studies, University of the Free State
Following South Africa’s historic 2024 general election, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) has started a process to establish a government of national unity. This, after it lost its parliamentary majority.

As a political scientist,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
