EU migration policy is getting tougher: the 3 new tactics used to keep African migrants out
By Chris Changwe Nshimbi, Director & SARChI Research Chair: Political Economy of Migration in the SADC Region, University of Pretoria
Inocent Moyo, Associate Professor: Department of Geography and Environmental Studies, University of Zululand
New tech tools are more intrusive and subtler than physical barriers. They invade migrants’ privacy and are a threat to personal security.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 10, 2024