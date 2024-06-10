Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Snap elections in France: a political scientist lays out what’s at stake

By Julien Robin, Doctorant en science politique, Université de Montréal
Speaking at a surprise address to the nation on Sunday evening, French president Emmanuel Macron told French citizens he had “decided to give [them] back the choice of our parliamentary future through the vote”. These words, pronounced in reaction to the historic surge of the far-right National Rally at the European elections, triggered the dissolution of France’s parliament and snap elections on 30 June and 7 July. Clea Chakraverty of The Conversation France spoke to the French parliament specialist, Julien Robin, to understand what the decision could mean for French politics.
© The Conversation -
