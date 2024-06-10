NASA’s asteroid sample mission gave scientists around the world the rare opportunity to study an artificial meteor
By Brian Elbing, Associate Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Oklahoma State University
Elizabeth A. Silber, Senior R&D Scientist, Physics, Sandia National Laboratories
Scientists don’t often have the time to get all their equipment set up to study incoming meteors from space. Instead, they can study capsules from space missions as ‘artificial meteors.’
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 10, 2024