Global: Human rights must be at core of international meetings on peace and reconstruction in Ukraine

By Amnesty International
The international community must ensure that the focus of two major conferences on peace and reconstruction in Ukraine is firmly fixed on human rights, justice for victims of violations and the voice of civil society groups, Amnesty International said today. Governments from all continents are expected to attend the Ukraine Recovery Conference, hosted by Germany, […] The post Global: Human rights must be at core of international meetings on peace and reconstruction in Ukraine appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
