Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s going on at COSP17?

Hundreds of people with disabilities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civil society representatives alongside ambassadors from around the world are due to meet at UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday to discuss the challenges and opportunities in terms of work, cutting-edge tech and humanitarian crises as well as conflict and climate disasters.


© United Nations -
