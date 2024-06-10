Michael Mosley used science communication to advance health and wellbeing. We can learn a lot from his approach
By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Kirsten Adlard, Supervisor of Engagement, Communication, and Outreach, Centre for Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Despite a few controversies, Mosley is recognised as making scientific information accessible in a way that has advanced public health.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 10, 2024