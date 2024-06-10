Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Many Face Prison Over Debts

By Human Rights Watch
Play Video Read a text description of this video 202311MENA_Tunisia_Debt_ImprisonmentFeature Script:SOUNDBITE: Jalia Hedhil [Mejid’s wife]Mejid is a person I can't describe, he's got a great personality and a very big heart. Mejid was arrested in 2015 for writing bounced checks. The hardships of [prison] deeply impacted him, and he is no longer the strong person he once was.SOUNDBITE: Siwar Hedhil [Mejid’s daughter]We were always together, my childhood memories are filled with moments spent with him.  Then of course when he went to prison, things were no longer the same. We write poems…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
