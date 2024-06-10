Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Children’s Personal Photos Misused to Power AI Tools

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Two young girls are playing with their cameras in a garden, Osterode, Germany, January 8, 2016. © 2016 Frank May/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo (São Paulo, Brazil) – The personal photos of Brazilian children are being used to create powerful artificial intelligence (AI) tools without the children’s knowledge or consent, Human Rights Watch said today. These photos are being scraped off the web into a large data set that companies then use to train their AI tools. In turn, others are using these tools to create malicious deepfakes that put even more children at risk…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
