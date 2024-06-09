Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International student caps are creating a huge headache for universities. But they could have an impact beyond elite campuses

By Peter Hurley, Director, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Melinda Hildebrandt, Policy Fellow, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Just before the May budget, the federal government made a surprise announcement: it will introduce caps on the number of international students in the country.

It is fair to say this plan is really worrying some Australian universities.

The sector…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor slumps in Newspoll to a tie with Coalition, with Albanese also down
~ Nigeria: Girls failed by authorities after escaping Boko Haram captivity – new report
~ Gen Z is turning away from military service in record numbers. We’re trying to understand why
~ What will a robot make of your résumé? The bias problem with using AI in job recruitment
~ Only 10% of native plants can be bought as seed – a big problem for nature repair. Here’s how we can make plantings more diverse
~ How a culturally informed model of care helped First Nations patients with heart disease
~ Security or self-sabotage? Exiled from their families, Shirley Hazzard and Elizabeth Harrower followed two very different writing paths
~ Trump’s post-conviction windfall shows democracy is increasingly a pay-to-play game
~ Think tech killed penmanship? Messy handwriting was a problem centuries before smartphones
~ Economic development in sub-Saharan Africa is linked to increasing obesity rates in women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter