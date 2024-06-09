What will a robot make of your résumé? The bias problem with using AI in job recruitment
By Melika Soleimani, Senior Data Analyst, Massey University
Ali Intezari, Senior Lecturer in Management, The University of Queensland
David J Pauleen, Professor, Technology Management, Massey University
Jim Arrowsmith, Professor, School of Management, Massey University
Recruiters are now routinely using AI to automate the screening of CVs and interview videos. But human bias already exists in the AI data – and it can even be heightened by the algorithm.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 9, 2024