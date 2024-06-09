Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a culturally informed model of care helped First Nations patients with heart disease

By Danielle Harrop, Cardiologist; PhD candidate, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland
Debra Pauza, Manager, First Nations Health Office, Queensland Health, Indigenous Knowledge
William Wang, Cardiologist; Associate Professor of Medicine, The University of Queensland
After this model was implemented, the gap in heart health outcomes we measured between First Nations and non-Indigenous patients closed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
