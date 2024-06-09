Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Poilievre’s suggestion that businesses should lobby the people, not government, is problematic

By Patrick Leblond, CN-Paul M. Tellier Chair on Business and Public Policy, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Requiring businesses to lobby through the people, not government, as Pierre Poilievre recently suggested, may sound like a better way to make policy. It’s not.The Conversation


