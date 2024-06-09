Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hunter-gatherer diets weren’t always heavy on meat: Morocco study reveals a plant-based diet

By Zineb Moubtahij, PhD candidate , Leiden University
Findings from a new study challenge the traditional view that a heavy reliance on plant-based diets started only with the advent of agriculture.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
