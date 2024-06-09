Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cholera can kill you within hours if left untreated: how to recognise the symptoms and protect yourself

By Samuel Kariuki, Chief Research Scientist and Director, Centre for Microbiology Research, Kenya Medical Research Institute
Cholera is a deadly disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, associated with poor sanitation and limited access to clean water. But it has also been found in seemingly clean places, including affluent neighbourhoods, hotels and restaurants with poor hygiene practices such as handling food with dirty hands and using contaminated water to wash utensils and prepare food.

Cholera outbreaks in Africa have affected 18…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s post-conviction windfall shows democracy is increasingly a pay-to-play game
~ Think tech killed penmanship? Messy handwriting was a problem centuries before smartphones
~ Economic development in sub-Saharan Africa is linked to increasing obesity rates in women
~ Poilievre’s suggestion that businesses should lobby the people, not government, is problematic
~ First Person: Guest editing UN News’s first live blog takeover
~ View from The Hill: Peter Dutton sets up a debate about Australia’s ambition on emission reduction targets
~ Does magic really exist? The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast
~ Peter Costello quits as chairman of Nine in the wake of airport fracas with reporter
~ Hunter-gatherer diets weren’t always heavy on meat: Morocco study reveals a plant-based diet
~ Farming with a mixture of crops, animals and trees is better for the environment and for people – evidence from Ghana and Malawi
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS