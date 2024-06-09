Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Farming with a mixture of crops, animals and trees is better for the environment and for people – evidence from Ghana and Malawi

By Laura Vang Rasmussen, Associate Professor, University of Copenhagen
Hanson Nyantakyi-Frimpong, Associate Professor, University of Denver
Ingo Grass, Professor, Department of Ecology of Tropical Agricultural Systems, University of Hohenheim
Marney Isaac, Professor, University of Toronto
Rachel Bezner Kerr, Professor, Global Development, Cornell University
Farming just one kind of crop in a field at a time, and using a lot of chemicals, poses a risk to both people and nature. This simplified intensive agriculture often goes hand in hand with increased greenhouse gas emissions, land and water degradation, and loss…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s post-conviction windfall shows democracy is increasingly a pay-to-play game
~ Think tech killed penmanship? Messy handwriting was a problem centuries before smartphones
~ Economic development in sub-Saharan Africa is linked to increasing obesity rates in women
~ Poilievre’s suggestion that businesses should lobby the people, not government, is problematic
~ First Person: Guest editing UN News’s first live blog takeover
~ View from The Hill: Peter Dutton sets up a debate about Australia’s ambition on emission reduction targets
~ Does magic really exist? The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast
~ Peter Costello quits as chairman of Nine in the wake of airport fracas with reporter
~ Hunter-gatherer diets weren’t always heavy on meat: Morocco study reveals a plant-based diet
~ Cholera can kill you within hours if left untreated: how to recognise the symptoms and protect yourself
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter