Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities: 5 fast facts

Imagine daily life without your sight, hearing or a limb or living with the challenges of neurodiversity or paralysis. That’s a reality for some. One in six of us – or 16 per cent – of the global population had a disability in 2023, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and many depend on the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to help guard their fundamental freedoms and dignity.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yemen: Houthis Detain UN Staff and Civil Society Representatives
~ Vietnam: Free Prominent Journalist
~ What a bath, taken 1,000 years ago, can tell us about the conflicted English kingdom of the 11th century
~ Donald Duck at 90: how the Disney favourite has evolved to appeal to a changing society
~ The global orange juice crisis is caused by disease and bad weather – here’s how to keep it on the breakfast table
~ We’ve discovered a gene for trust – here’s how it could be linked to good health
~ Why the UK really does need a clear plan to fix adult social care
~ The Premier League is tweaking the rules to keep things competitive – and VAR is staying too
~ Coca-Cola, rosé wine, red wine and fifty shades of yellow – what the colour of your pee means
~ Chinese journalist who raised alarm over COVID is in hiding: is the world noticing?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter