Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Houthis Detain UN Staff and Civil Society Representatives

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Houthi authorities have reportedly raided the homes and offices of at least a dozen employees of various United Nations agencies and nongovernmental organizations on June 6, 2024, including at least nine UN employees, detaining them, in Sanaa, Hodeidah, Saada, and Amran in Yemen. Houthi authorities appear to be arbitrarily detaining the individuals based on their employment. The Houthis, who control Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, as well as much of northern Yemen, have disappeared, arbitrarily detained, and tortured hundreds of civilians, including UN workers and workers…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Vietnam: Free Prominent Journalist
~ What a bath, taken 1,000 years ago, can tell us about the conflicted English kingdom of the 11th century
~ Donald Duck at 90: how the Disney favourite has evolved to appeal to a changing society
~ The global orange juice crisis is caused by disease and bad weather – here’s how to keep it on the breakfast table
~ We’ve discovered a gene for trust – here’s how it could be linked to good health
~ Why the UK really does need a clear plan to fix adult social care
~ The Premier League is tweaking the rules to keep things competitive – and VAR is staying too
~ Coca-Cola, rosé wine, red wine and fifty shades of yellow – what the colour of your pee means
~ Chinese journalist who raised alarm over COVID is in hiding: is the world noticing?
~ We’ve measured the cost of unsustainable industrial fishing on coastal communities – and it’s vast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter