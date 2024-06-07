Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Free Prominent Journalist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Huy Duc in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, May 27, 2012. © 2012 Eastgarden/Wikimedia Commons (New York) – The Vietnamese authorities should immediately release the prominent journalist, blogger, and author Huy Duc and drop all charges against him, Human Rights Watch said today. Police in Hanoi detained Huy Duc (the pen name of Truong Huy San) on June 1, 2024, and charged him with “abusing the rights to democracy and freedom to infringe upon the interests of the state” under article 331 of the penal code, an overly broad law that the authorities frequently use against critics…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
