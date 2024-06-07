Tolerance.ca
Coca-Cola, rosé wine, red wine and fifty shades of yellow – what the colour of your pee means

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Red and yellow and pink and green – your urine can sing a rainbow too. You may be surprised to find out it can be purple and orange and blue. And a myriad of other unusual colours besides.

Urine acts as a medium through which the body can excrete several waste products. This includes nitrogenous waste from the breakdown of protein and muscle (in the form of urea and creatinine), and red blood cells. In addition, many different ingested compounds, including vitamins, medicines, and some from…The Conversation


